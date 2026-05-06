TN Assembly polls: DMK bloc in a spot as seat share in four northern districts down to 19% from 76% in 2021 

VELLORE: Commanding 76% in 2021, the DMK alliance’s seat share in the northern districts of Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur dropped to 19% in the 2026 Assembly election, the results of which were announced on Monday.

The defeat of DMK veterans like Duraimurugan was part of the upset. Of the 21 constituencies in the four districts, the DMK alliance managed to win only four, a sharp drop from the 16 seats it secured in the 2021 election.In Vellore and Ranipet districts, where the DMK alliance had won seven of the nine seats in 2021, the bloc failed to open its account in 2026.

The region witnessed the defeat of several senior DMK leaders, including Ministers Duraimurugan (Katpadi) and R Gandhi (Ranipet), as well as long-time MLAs such as A P Nandakumar (Anaicut) and J L Eswarappan (Arcot). In Katpadi, Duraimurugan finished third with 62,225 votes, trailing the TVK’s M Sudhakar, who secured 69,868 votes.

In Ranipet, Gandhi lost by 5,787 votes to the TVK’s Thahira.In Tiruvannamalai district, the DMK alliance’s tally fell from six of eight seats in 2021 to just two in 2026. Sitting MLA and former minister E V Velu retained Tiruvannamalai, though he faced a stiff challenge from TVK candidate and farmer leader Arul Arumugam.