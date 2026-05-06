TVK candidate wins by one-vote margin, first time in TN’s poll history

MADURAI: A single vote can change the fate of a candidate — a common adage in politics — became ground reality in the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency of Sivaganga district, where TVK candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathy defeated DMK’s four-time MLA and former minister K R Periakaruppan by a margin of just one vote. This is the slimmest vote margin in the history of Tamil Nadu elections.

Analysis of the round-wise data showed a favourable lead for Periakaruppan over Sethupathy with a margin of 902 votes at the end of round one (of 30). Periakaruppan maintained the lead until round 25, when he had 77,773 votes and Sethupathy had 76,646 votes.

The first shift in favour of the TVK candidate occurred in round 26, when Sethupathy took the lead by 199 votes. In subsequent rounds, Sethupathy extended his lead — to 606 votes in the 27th round, 691 in the 28th, 788 in the 29th and 819 in the 30th round.

At the end of round 30, Sethupathy had secured 83,010 votes while Periakaruppan had 82,191. The trend reversed during the counting of postal votes, where Seenivasa Sethupathy secured 365 votes and Periakaruppan secured 1,183 votes. At the end of counting, Sethupathy emerged victorious against Periakaruppan by polling one vote more than him.

The data also showed that the highest margin between the two candidates was 4,902 votes in round 10, while the average difference was 2,637 votes.