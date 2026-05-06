TVK chief Vijay stakes claim, likely to form government by May 7

CHENNAI: Day after the historic electoral victory in which his fledgling party secured 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay has formally staked his claim to form the government.

After a meeting at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur on Tuesday, where he was elected leader of the TVK legislature party by the new MLAs, Vijay submitted his letter staking claim to form the government to the Lok Bhavan.

While sources said the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 7, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has not yet issued an official invitation. In anticipation of the upcoming ceremony and subsequent floor test, the party has instructed all its MLAs to remain in Chennai.

According to sources, Vijay has requested two weeks time to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly. He has also sought an appointment to meet the governor in person. Governor Arlekar, who is currently in Kerala, is set to return to Chennai on Wednesday.

Soon after the MLAs meeting, Vijay along with senior party functionaries visited the Voice of Commons (VOC), party’s political strategy team office in Teynampet where they discussed the probable choices for the party’s first cabinet. TVK general secretaries N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, and Arunraj, and deputy general secretaries CTR Nirmalkumar and Raj Mohan are among the probables, sources said.

Meanwhile, Vijay, who contested in Perambur and Tiruchy (East) seats, may resign his Tiruchy seat and field former AIADMK Minister Ku Pa Krishnan there, TVK sources said.