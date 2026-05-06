TVK’s Keerthana scripts history as first woman MLA from Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a historic breakthrough, 29-year-old TVK candidate S Keerthana became the first woman MLA from the Sivakasi constituency, ending nearly seven decades of male-only representation.

Since the first Madras Legislative Assembly election in 1957, Sivakasi had consistently elected male legislators from Congress and Dravidian parties. Keerthana won by a margin of 11,616 votes, defeating sitting Congress MLA A M S G Ashokan. Former AIADMK Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, who had previously won twice from Sivakasi, was pushed to the third position.

During her campaign, Keerthana highlighted key concerns affecting the region, particularly safety and healthcare infrastructure. She pointed out that despite being a high-risk industrial zone, the constituency has only one fire service station.

Keerthana also flagged gaps in the public healthcare system, noting the lack of specialised facilities in government hospitals. In her poll promises, she assured comprehensive welfare measures for workers in the firecracker industry, including insurance coverage, equal wages for women, regular health check-ups, and access to treatment in government hospitals for those exposed to chemicals.

For industrial stakeholders, she proposed a one-month global exposure tour at no cost for unit owners. Additionally, Keerthana said she would facilitate MoUs between local colleges and industries, and arrange international internships for students to gain expertise.

Following her victory, Keerthana told reporters that she is committed to fulfilling the promises made during her campaign.