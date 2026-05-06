Vijay’s electoral promises will cost TN 50 per cent of last year’s tax revenue

CHENNAI: TVK’s poll victory, riding on the back of Vijay’s popularity and a populist manifesto, has raised the question of whether TN can finance a sweeping expansion of welfare schemes without straining its balance sheet.

A key component of the programme is a step-up in direct transfers – Rs 2,500 a month for women heads of households, Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates and Rs 2,500 for diploma holders, alongside six free LPG cylinders a year and wider power subsidies.

The slate extends to Rs 15,000 annually to curb school dropouts, marriage aid in gold and saree, concessional finance for women-led SHGs entering MSMEs, and a universal newborn package.

Economists estimate the full-year bill could be Rs 1 lakh crore, depending on beneficiary coverage, with cumulative spending potentially lifting the state’s outlay beyond Rs 4.5 lakh crore over five years. With TN’s total own tax revenue in 2024-25 was approximately Rs 2.1 lakh crore, the welfare expansion alone could consume nearly half of it.

For N R Bhanumurthy, director of the Madras School of Economics (MSE), the issue is less about any one party than a structural drift in state finances. “This is the time for a white paper on the fiscal condition of states. We also need to examine whether new promises duplicate existing programmes,” he said.