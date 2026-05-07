Broken alliance puts DMK in a spot

CHENNAI: The Congress breaking ranks with the DMK-led alliance in the state and forging a post-poll pact with the TVK has got the Dravidian major in a fix, not just in Tamil Nadu but also on the national stage where Parliament’s arithmetic demands coalition numbers.

While a few of Congress leaders have played down the fallout, stating that they would have a working relationship at the national level, political observers in the state say they will now have to navigate a more complicated terrain inside Parliament, where both parties still sit under the INDIA bloc umbrella but without an understanding at the state-level.

Arun Kumar, assistant professor of political science department at a private university, said the post-poll alliance of the TVK and the Congress has left the DMK in a tight spot.

“The DMK is very sure of its anti-BJP stand. Though the Congress has left the broad INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, the DMK will remain firm against the BJP, cooperating with the Congress on issue basis at the national level,” said Arun Kumar.