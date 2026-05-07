Farmers hope ‘CM Vijay’ will hike MSP, extend loan waiver

TIRUCHY: Farmers have expressed hope that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and CM-designate C Joseph Vijay will fulfil his poll promise of full waiver of cooperative loans, and MSP hike as soon as assuming office.

A section of farmers stressed that the loan waiver should not be limited to farmers holding less than five acres, as promised in the manifesto, but extended to all, arguing that all farmers incur similar input costs.

Irrespective of whether farmers are small or large, both have to borrow money to carry out farming, as the remunerative price for their produce is not adequate to repay their loans, said Swamimalai S Vimalnathan, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association. “So, the new government should waive cooperative crop loans for all farmers and hike MSP. Irrespective of the size of landholding, farmers incur the same expenses and their produce is also sold at the same price. There should be no discrimination in waiving loans,” he added.

Considering the financial situation, funds for MSP hike can be allocated later, but Vijay should first sign the file immediately after assuming office as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to enhance MSP, he added.