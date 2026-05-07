Heat woes: Motorists demand installation of green nets at traffic signals

COIMBATORE: Amid the rising summer heat, motorists in Coimbatore have demanded the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to install green shade nets at major traffic signals to shield commuters from the harsh sun.

Over the past few years, the installation of green nets at busy junctions had provided much-needed relief to motorists and pedestrians waiting at signals. However, the absence of such measures this year has left many exposed to rising temperatures.

"Afternoon travel has become unbearable. Even waiting for a minute at signals feels exhausting," said R Karthik, a daily commuter from Gandhipuram. Echoing similar concerns, S Maheshwaran, a college student, added, "The green nets made a real difference. It's a simple step, but it protects thousands of people every day."

Earlier, several councillors had urged the civic body to take proactive measures, including the installation of green nets across key intersections. In previous years, such initiatives were implemented in coordination with NGOs as part of broader summer preparedness efforts.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, "In previous years, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued instructions to undertake precautionary measures ahead of summer. These included setting up free buttermilk and water distribution stalls, as well as installing shades at traffic signals in collaboration with NGOs. However, this year, we have not received any such instructions so far."