Internal strain grips AIADMK after poll debacle, leaders divided on TVK tie-up

CHENNAI: With the AIADMK relegated to the third place in Assembly election, signs of internal strain have surfaced within the party over the past two days, and it intensified on Wednesday over the issue of extending support to the TVK in forming the government.

While a sizeable section of office-bearers is said to have pressured party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to join hands with TVK, another section remains strongly opposed to it.

Senior leader OS Manian, on Tuesday itself, ruled out any support for TVK, but another MLA said talks were going on between the two parties. However, it ended in the evening when AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed a meeting of the newly elected MLAs and senior leaders at his residence. After the meeting, AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy announced the party would not support the TVK under any circumstances. On Wednesday, senior AIADMK leaders, including CVe Shanmugam, SP Velumani and KC Karuppannan, held closed-door discussions at Shanmugam’s residence before meeting EPS.