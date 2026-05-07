Madras HC rejects property claim against Sridevi family

CHENNAI: In a big relief to the family members of late actress Sridevi, the Madras High Court has rejected a plaint filed in a local court in Chengalpattu by certain persons claiming rights over a property purchased by her on the East Coast Road.

The plaint was filed by three persons in the Additional District Court in Chengalpattu, claiming to be descendants of the original seller and asserting rights over the 4.77 acres of land on ECR purchased by Sridevi in 1988.

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had filed a petition in the Chengalpattu court seeking rejection of the plaint. However, the court dismissed their petition. Challenging the dismissal order, they approached HC.

They submitted that Sridevi had purchased the land from Sambandam Mudaliyar in 1988. However, in 2025, a suit was filed in the Additional District Court by a woman, Chandrabanu, and her children Sivakami and Natarajan. Chandrabanu claimed that she is the wife of Chandrasekharan, and therefore entitled to a share in the property. However, she is the second wife of Chandrasekharan, who was already married. Despite this, the Additional District Court refused to reject the plaint.

Justice TV Thamilselvi, in a recent order, observed that the trial court ought to have dismissed the suit; instead, it dismissed the application seeking rejection of the plaint, which was erroneous.

The judge stated that the present suit had been filed by abusing the process of law solely to grab the property with a vexatious claim, which is not permissible under law.