NCSC issues notice to TN chief secretary over 3-month pension delay to 850 families

MADURAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the chief secretary, government of Tamil Nadu, seeking an explanation as to why 850 victims of atrocities who are receiving family pension of Rs 17,850 under SC/ST Act have not been given the assistance since February 2026.
Speaking to TNIE, social activist S Karuppiah, who lodged a complaint in this regard to NCSC, said the families were in financial distress due to non issuance of pension.
“Pension of Rs 17,850 has not been given to more than 800 families for the past three months. The total fund requirement could be around Rs 4.5 crore. It is sad that the state government has forgotten the importance of family pension which is not just crucial to the vicitms but is also legally mandated. It is a source of financial security to the next of kin of the victims to ensure the family does not fall into extreme poverty after a violent or sudden death of the receiver.”
M Dhanuskhodi, kin of a victim receiving family pension, “My sister Lakshmi was murdered by a member of the dominant community in Usilampatti in 2007. Her differently abled son was getting a family pension of Rs 1,000 per month, after the culprit was convicted in 2014. Later, some amendments were made to provision of SC/ST Act 2016. On that basis, he was getting a monthly pension of Rs 17,850 from 2024, which helped us run the family as the government is yet to provide a house or patta. But, the pension was suddenly stopped from January 2026.”
Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Ravivarman, Director of NCSC said, “A notice was sent to TN govt since the complaint was serious in nature. Besides, the number of families is high, over 800. We suspect some mismanagement in fund allocation for a three-month period. We have asked for details of all SC families who are receiving family pension and appropriate action will be taken.”
Officials from the AD Welfare Department refused to comment on the issue.