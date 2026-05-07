NCSC issues notice to TN chief secretary over 3-month pension delay to 850 families

MADURAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notice to the chief secretary, government of Tamil Nadu, seeking an explanation as to why 850 victims of atrocities who are receiving family pension of Rs 17,850 under SC/ST Act have not been given the assistance since February 2026.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist S Karuppiah, who lodged a complaint in this regard to NCSC, said the families were in financial distress due to non issuance of pension.

“Pension of Rs 17,850 has not been given to more than 800 families for the past three months. The total fund requirement could be around Rs 4.5 crore. It is sad that the state government has forgotten the importance of family pension which is not just crucial to the vicitms but is also legally mandated. It is a source of financial security to the next of kin of the victims to ensure the family does not fall into extreme poverty after a violent or sudden death of the receiver.”