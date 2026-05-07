Nod sought to shift baby elephant to Theppakadu or Kozhikamuthi camp

COIMBATORE: The permission of the Chief Wildlife Warden has been sought by the Coimbatore Forest Division to shift an elephant calf abandoned by its herd to either the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) or the Kozhikamuthi Elephant Camp in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The calf is currently being cared for at the Wildlife Transit and Treatment Centre (WTTC).

Sources said the final decision on whether to shift the calf to Kozhikamuthi or Theppakadu will be taken by the Chief Wildlife Warden.

"We will resume our efforts to reunite the calf with a herd until a final order is issued," said a senior official of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The three-month-old calf was found wandering alone near Lingapuram on April 25. Following its rescue, staff from the Sirumugai forest range made five attempts in a week to reunite it with nearby elephant herds at Odanthurai and Ooliyur in the Sirumugai forest range. As the herds did not accept the calf, it was moved to the WTTC on May 2.

Officials decided to keep it under supervised care at the WTTC as the animal had become fatigued.

"Six tribal members, experienced as mahouts and kavadis from the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, are currently caring for the calf. It is being fed Lactogen, a milk supplement, along with a litre of coconut water every two hours to maintain hydration as advised by veterinarians," the official added.

"The calf is now healthy and has bonded well with the mahouts and kavadis who have experience handling such cases," the official added.

The WTTC has a separate enclosure to lodge the animal as well as a wide area where it can walk freely.