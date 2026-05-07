Patients flag rude staff, disregard for patient care at Vellore's Pentland Hospital

VELLORE: For 22-year-old Swetha M*, what was meant to be a routine hospital stay ahead of delivery turned into a distressing experience, with allegations of rude staff (duty nurses and security) behaviour and poor patient handling at the Pentland Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Vellore.

Admitted to the labour ward in the second week of April for a blood injection, Swetha had planned to stay until her due date on April 24. However, citing rude staff behaviour, she chose to leave midway. She alleged that despite requesting discharge, she was not formally released and eventually walked out.

“The duty nurses spoke rudely to me and other patients. They looked down on us. When I asked for my reports, one nurse asked, ‘Therinju enna panna pore?’ (What will you do knowing that?),” she said. Swetha, a diploma holder in nursing, added that staff were dismissive when she asked about the administered medicines.

Swetha also alleged that some trainee nurses and cleaning staff lacked empathy. Further, she claimed that at times there were not enough beds, forcing pregnant women to sleep on the floor.

Another patient, Pallavi R*, alleged that both patients and attenders were treated poorly and there was no one to explain things to them. “My grandmother accompanied me, and she was scolded too,” she said. Pallavi further claimed staff asked her to share a bed with another patient. “How can I sleep when someone beside me is crying in pain?” she asked.

Several patients and relatives also complained about security staff speaking harshly.