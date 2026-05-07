Portal to apply to TN govt arts & science colleges opens today

CHENNAI: The directorate of collegiate education has announced the commencement of admissions for first-year undergraduate degree courses in Government Arts and Science Colleges for the academic year 2026-27. According to a release, the online application process will begin on May 7 on the dedicated portal www.tngasa.in. This year, 1.26 lakh seats are available in 181 government arts and science colleges, covering 159 different courses. Of these, one lakh seats fall under Shift-1, while 25,937 seats are allocated to Shift-2 programmes.

The government has arranged admission facilitation centres (AFCs) in all government arts and science colleges. These centres will assist students who may face difficulties in completing the online application process independently.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 48 per student, while candidates belonging to SC/ST are exempted from paying this fee. Additionally, a nominal registration fee of Rs 2 is applicable on all applicants. Candidates can pay the application fee through various online payment methods. The last date to complete the registration process is May 29.