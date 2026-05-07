Pre-monsoon wildlife census begins in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

NILGIRIS: The annual pre-monsoon wildlife census has commenced at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), with around 250 frontline forest staff participating in the exercise across its core and buffer zones.

The census, conducted every year, aims to assess the population of tigers, co-predators, prey, and their habitat. Officials said the enumeration is being carried out using the M-STrIPES app across eight forest ranges of the reserve, which spans about 688 sq km.

"The census will commence on Thursday and conclude on May 12. During this period, staff will walk 2 to 3 km within designated forest areas and record animal sightings using the M-STrIPES app along with GPS coordinates. As part of the exercise, enumerators will cover 71 transect lines and document both direct and indirect signs of tigers and their prey," a senior MTR official said.

As part of preparatory work, biologists briefed field staff on the dos and don'ts of the census at Theppakadu Elephant Camp on Wednesday. "We will also assess vegetation, including plants and trees, and evaluate habitat loss. The census will additionally include the population of vultures. In last year's census, around 150 tigers were recorded across MTR. Updated figures on tigers and prey will be released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority next year," the official added.

Meanwhile, camera trap-based tiger estimation will soon begin in Coimbatore and Pollachi forest divisions. "We have already completed camera trap surveys in Tiruppur and Kodaikanal forest divisions under Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), where 450 cameras were installed. Similar surveys will be carried out in four forest ranges in Pollachi and seven ranges in Coimbatore divisions. The cameras will be checked once every four days to retrieve data. The entire exercise will be completed by June 30, and data will be submitted to NTCA," the official said.