Raj Bhavan vs. Floor Test: Legal experts split over Governor’s refusal to invite TVK

The delay has sparked a fierce debate among constitutional experts. According to reports by PTI, legal minds are split on whether the Governor is overstepping his bounds or exercising necessary caution.

Rakesh Dwivedi, constitutional law expert and senior advocate, told PTI that the Governor is well within his rights. "The governor is entitled to enquire and require TVK to prima facie satisfy him about majority support... The government should be stable," Dwivedi noted, warning that failing to do so could lead to a stalemate or even President’s rule. Similarly, senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari argued that the Governor is not mechanically required to invite a party just because it is the largest, emphasizing that "this satisfaction lies with the governor and this discretion cannot be questioned" unless it is proven the party has the numbers.

Conversely, Vikas Singh, senior advocate and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, described the refusal to invite Vijay as "highly inappropriate." Speaking to PTI, Singh argued that since no other coalition has a majority, the Governor must give the largest party the opportunity. Senior advocate Ajit Sinha echoed this sentiment, stating that the fate of the government should be decided on the floor of the House within a 10-to-15-day period, not behind the closed doors of the Raj Bhavan.

Vikas Pahwa, another senior advocate, provided a nuanced view to PTI, noting that while the Governor possesses "limited constitutional discretion," any prolonged delay or selective approach could invite judicial scrutiny. He emphasized that the Supreme Court has repeatedly held that questions of majority must be tested through a floor test.