Rs 38L compensation allotted for 1,389 livestock killed by strays in TN's Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 38 lakh for 1,389 livestock killed by stray dogs in the Tiruppur district, in the second-phase of relief disbursal. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department said this amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the affected farmers.

Officials have stated that in the coming days, recommendations will be made to provide compensation based on market valuation.

On Wednesday too, 14 goats were killed by stray dogs in Kangayam and Moolanur areas.

P Balasubramani, a farmer from Neeliyappa Goundan Valasu in Moolanur, who is also engaged in rearing livestock, alleged that stray dogs entered his farmland early on Wednesday and bit about 20 goats, of which eight succumbed.

Stray dogs also entered the farmland of S Chellamuthu in Veeranampalayam village near Kangeyam and killed goats early on Wednesday, farmers added.

As farmers prepared to stage protests in both villages with the dead goats, revenue department officials and the police held talks with them.

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "We planned to stage a protest demanding appropriate compensation for livestock killed by stray dogs. We also prevented the officials from performing postmortems. But we called off the plan after officials assured appropriate action to provide compensation."