Rs 38L compensation allotted for 1,389 livestock killed by strays in TN's Tiruppur district

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 38 lakh for 1,389 livestock killed by stray dogs in the Tiruppur district, in the second-phase of relief disbursal. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department said this amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the affected farmers.
Officials have stated that in the coming days, recommendations will be made to provide compensation based on market valuation.
On Wednesday too, 14 goats were killed by stray dogs in Kangayam and Moolanur areas.
P Balasubramani, a farmer from Neeliyappa Goundan Valasu in Moolanur, who is also engaged in rearing livestock, alleged that stray dogs entered his farmland early on Wednesday and bit about 20 goats, of which eight succumbed.
Stray dogs also entered the farmland of S Chellamuthu in Veeranampalayam village near Kangeyam and killed goats early on Wednesday, farmers added.
As farmers prepared to stage protests in both villages with the dead goats, revenue department officials and the police held talks with them.
P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, said, "We planned to stage a protest demanding appropriate compensation for livestock killed by stray dogs. We also prevented the officials from performing postmortems. But we called off the plan after officials assured appropriate action to provide compensation."
"Currently, the government is giving Rs 37,500 for cows and buffaloes and Rs 6,000 for calves under two years of age. The government has also announced Rs 6,000 per goats and Rs 3,000 per lamb, and Rs 200 for a hen and Rs 100 for chicks under six weeks. But we are demanding relief at market value, and the authorities have accepted this for the first time," he added.
Speaking to TNIE, R Chandran, Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, said, "In the coming days, based on the demands of farmers' associations, a recommendation will be submitted to the government to provide compensation at market value for livestock that are killed by stray dogs."
"The state government has allocated Rs 38,32,200 in the the second phase. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of 358 farmers within a week," he added.
"It is important for farmers to insure their livestock to avoid such losses. In addition, farmers must monitor their livestock around the clock," the official added.
In the first phase, Rs 14,97,500 was provided by the state government from the CM's Relief Fund in mid-2025.