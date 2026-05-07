This TVK MLA-elect consults astronomical stars to cure diseases!

COIMBATORE: A self-proclaimed astrologer who has been elected as the people's representative from the Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency in Coimbatore district has triggered a social media storm of mockery that shows no signs of abating.

Kanimozhi Santhosh, the triumphant candidate from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), defeated her nearest rival from the AIADMK by a comfortable margin of 42,140 votes, ending the latter's hold on the seat since 2011.

At 37, Kanimozhi is a lawyer, granite-and-tiles entrepreneur, and social media influencer with a devoted online following. Touting herself as an astrologer, she had earlier made absurd claims of curing various diseases through "Medical Astrology," a field apparently capable of solving what modern medicine has struggled with for decades. She also claimed that astrology can decide when and whether a surgery can be performed on a patient.

In resurfaced videos now circulating across social media, Kanimozhi confidently asserted that cancer, infertility, obesity, and a host of other ailments could find solutions in the alignment of planets. The clips, which had briefly haunted her campaign, have returned with a vengeance, providing ammunition for critics who wonder whether the electorate consulted their birth charts before marking their votes.