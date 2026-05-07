TVK’s coastal push fails to yield desired results

NAGAPATTINAM: An aggressive manifesto with major guarantees for fishermen could not translate into sweeping electoral gains for TVK, which managed to secure only 15 of the 40 coastal constituencies in the state. The party’s promises including `27,000 lean-season relief, subsidised diesel, `25 lakh accident insurance, permanent housing and a minimum support price (MSP) for fish were widely seen as targeted interventions for coastal livelihoods. However, observers said structural constraints, the limited electoral weight of fisher populations, the rural-urban divide, and the entrenched influence of Dravidian parties diluted their impact.

Tamil Nadu’s fishing community of around 12 lakh is spread across 608 villages along a 1,076-km coastline covering 40 Assembly seats. While TVK made inroads, its gains were largely concentrated in urban and peri-urban segments rather than traditional fishing hamlets. The most decisive win came in Sholinganallur, where ECR P Saravanan won by a margin of 96,780 votes.

This was followed by Ponneri (55,768) and Tiruvottiyur (53,564). In Chennai, constituencies such as Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Mylapore, Royapuram and Velachery delivered comfortable margins ranging between 14,000 and 50,000 votes. In Thiruporur, the margin was 39,351. In the southern belt, TVK registered strong wins in Thoothukudi (37,731) and Ottapidaram (29,083), while posting moderate margins in Cuddalore (15,519) and Radhapuram (12,313). The closest contests were seen in Srivaikuntam (1,186), Tiruvadanai (2,513) and Aranthangi (10,062), indicating a fragmented voter base.