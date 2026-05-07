Vijay likely to give up Tiruchy East seat, voters disappointed

TIRUCHY: Speculation over TVK president C Joseph Vijay vacating the Tiruchy East constituency has disappointed a section of voters and activists, as they feel the city could have gained greater political importance if he had continued as MLA.

Many residents believe if the chief minister represents the constituency, it could have brought more political and administrative focus towards the city and the central region. During the campaign, Vijay had also promised regular monthly visits to constituencies represented by TVK.

Political observers pointed out that central TN emerged as one of TVK’s strongest regions in the elections. Out of 41 seats across the region, TVK won in 12. Though the party lost in 29 constituencies, its candidates finished second in 19 seats, including five where the margin of defeat was below 2,000 votes.

TVK’s performance in central TN itself shows there is space for the party to grow. If Vijay continues as Tiruchy East MLA, his regular accessibility to Tiruchy could also bring more focus towards the delta districts and southern region.

“Since he began his campaign from here and people strongly supported him, at least he should continue from Tiruchy,” said Nassar, an activist of Senthaneerpuram.

Analysts further said retaining Tiruchy East could have helped Vijay strengthen the party’s organisational network in central TN and gradually expand its influence towards the delta districts, where TVK failed to secure victories. “There have always been discussions about decentralising growth beyond Chennai,” said activist Ghouse Baig.

Another activist, S Ibrahim, said a CM need not remain physically present in the constituency for development works to happen. “Even former CM J Jayalalithaa represented Srirangam and functioned effectively from Chennai, coordinating through party leaders,” she said.