Vijay’s long political game paid off to upend Dravidian dominance in TN

CHENNAI: When actor-turned-politician Vijay started Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which entered the electoral arena two years ago with the decision to face the 2026 elections, the Dravidian giants — DMK and AIADMK — said that the works done by the decades-old grassroots organisation could not be achieved in such a short time.

While he did not have an organisational structure comparable to theirs, what they did not take into account was the network of more than 85,000 fan clubs, which had been gradually converted into a movement to reach out to people as early as 2009.

Vijay’s first film, directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar, was titled Nalaiya Theerpu (Tomorrow’s Verdict), a name with political undertones that Chandrasekhar has invoked repeatedly in recent years. In interview after interview, after he became an established actor, Vijay offered the same careful promise, that he would enter politics to serve people at the “appropriate time”.

It was in 2009 that the first structural move in this direction was made. His fan clubs were rechristened the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI). While not a political party, VMI functioned as a social infrastructure network. Its work included setting up study centres, libraries and computer centres, apart from flood relief operations, medical camps, blood donation drives, and weekly milk and egg distribution in a limited capacity. In several places in North Chennai, residents still remember VMI distributing milk, bread and eggs during floods.

Apart from this ground-level work, Vijay’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2009 and his public support for social activist Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement were widely read as statements of intent. It was also said to have unsettled the then ruling DMK, which allegedly created hurdles for the release of his films.