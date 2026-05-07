Villagers want Vijay to keep promise, halt Parandur airport land acquisition

CHENNAI: Uncertainity has again started clouding over the future of Chennai’s long-planned second airport at Parandur, as residents of Ekanapuram and surrounding villages are expecting TVK chief Vijay, whose party emerged as the major political force, to halt the land acquisition, in line with his election promise.

The project, which secured in-principle approval from the Union government last year, is intended to ease capacity constraints at Chennai International Airport. During his campaign, Vijay had said he was not opposed to infrastructure development but was against the choice of Parandur, citing environmental risks and the displacement of thousands of families. He had also promised that he would legally challenge the project and support residents protesting against it for over 1,000 days.

The villagers said they expect the actor-turned politician to honour that commitment. “These things can be discussed only after the new government is formed,” said G Subramanian, secretary of the Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, after meeting TVK leaders in Chennai to congratulate Vijay on his electoral win. He added the state could explore an alternative site, while the current land could be repurposed for industrial use.

The state government officials declined to comment on the project’s status.

The proposed airport site, about 70 km from Chennai, spans over 2,325 hectares (5,746 acres) across 13 villages in Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks. Of this, 3,774 acres are privately owned patta land, and 1,972 acres belongs to the government.