100 assistant professors await BU approval of their qualifications in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Around 100 assistant professors in arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University have been waiting for approval of their qualifications for associate professor positions.

An assistant professor at a college near Kinathukadavu told the TNIE he has been awaiting the university nod for the last two years.

He had sent his application certifying 12 years of experience in the assistant professor position for university scrutiny and approval of his qualifications but has not received any communication so far even though he meets all the criteria.

"Assistant professors are unable to get increments from the colleges. If the university had given qualification approval, I could have guided four PhD scholars instead of six," he said.

As per Government Order (GO) 5 issued in 2021, a PhD, published research papers, and a satisfactory certificate from the college on Academic Performance Indicators (APIs) under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) are now mandatory for promoting assistant professors to associate professors.

"Though the GO has been issued by the state government, the CAS procedure is not followed in private colleges. Except for Bharathiar University, most state-run universities do not implement it in affiliated private colleges due to practical difficulties. However, the administration of Bharathiar University has not taken any decision on it," said offiicial sources.

A top university officer said they have decided not to implement the GO in private colleges due to CAS. An announcement is expected after the syndicate meeting, which will be held soon.