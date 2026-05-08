Crime against women in TN up 30% in 2024

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of women’s safety dominating poll rhetoric in the state, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2024 showed a rise in cases of crime against women being registered across categories ranging from rape and stalking to domestic cruelty and cyber harassment..
According to the NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 report released on Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 11,363 cases of crime against women in 2024, up sharply from 8,943 cases in 2023 and 9,207 cases in 2022.
The state recorded a crime rate of 29.4 per lakh women population, placing Tamil Nadu in the mid-range nationally. Despite the rise in number of cases, the police maintained a charge-sheet rate of 93%.
Cases of sexual violence against women remained a major concern in the state.
Tamil Nadu recorded 419 rape cases in 2024, apart from 24 cases under the category of sexual intercourse by deceitful means and 33 cases of attempt to commit rape.
The state registered one case involving murder with rape or gangrape, aside from three acid-attack cases and two attempted acid-attack cases.
A substantial share of cases reported were of harassment-related offences against women in Tamil Nadu.
The state recorded 1,237 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty and 50 cases involving assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe.
As many as 421 cases of sexual harassment against women were registered, including 23 workplace harassment complaints.
NCRB data also showed 521 stalking, 34 voyeurism, and 1,911 kidnapping and abduction cases involving women being registered.
Domestic violence related cases accounted for the largest chunk of crimes reported against women in the state. Tamil Nadu recorded 3,344 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives, 34 dowry deaths, and 2,042 cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act.
The state also registered 10 cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 74 cases involving procuration of minor girls, and 198 cyber crimes targeting women.
Among metropolitan cities in Tamil Nadu, Chennai reported the highest number of crimes against women at 1,093 cases, followed by Coimbatore with 377 cases.
Despite the increase in reporting, Tamil Nadu’s crime rate against women remained lower than several major states.
Telangana recorded a crime rate of 128.6, followed by Odisha at 118.3, Haryana at 96.4, Rajasthan at 91.3, and Kerala at 80.5. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra recorded rates of 58 and 78.3 respectively.
Tamil Nadu, however, recorded a higher rate than Gujarat (22), Manipur (12), and Nagaland, which reported the country’s lowest rate at 5.1.
At the metropolitan level, Chennai recorded a crime rate of 25.4, significantly lower than Delhi’s rate of 176.8.