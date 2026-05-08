Crime against women in TN up 30% in 2024

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of women’s safety dominating poll rhetoric in the state, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2024 showed a rise in cases of crime against women being registered across categories ranging from rape and stalking to domestic cruelty and cyber harassment..

According to the NCRB’s Crime in India 2024 report released on Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 11,363 cases of crime against women in 2024, up sharply from 8,943 cases in 2023 and 9,207 cases in 2022.

The state recorded a crime rate of 29.4 per lakh women population, placing Tamil Nadu in the mid-range nationally. Despite the rise in number of cases, the police maintained a charge-sheet rate of 93%.

Cases of sexual violence against women remained a major concern in the state.

Tamil Nadu recorded 419 rape cases in 2024, apart from 24 cases under the category of sexual intercourse by deceitful means and 33 cases of attempt to commit rape.

The state registered one case involving murder with rape or gangrape, aside from three acid-attack cases and two attempted acid-attack cases.

A substantial share of cases reported were of harassment-related offences against women in Tamil Nadu.

The state recorded 1,237 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage modesty and 50 cases involving assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe.