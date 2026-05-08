Crimes against children in TN jump over 40% in 2024 amid rise in Pocso cases

CHENNAI: The number of crimes against children reported in the state increased by more than 40% in 2024, with 10,046 cases registered, compared to 6,968 cases in 2023. Officials attributed the sharp rise primarily to better reporting of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) Act.

As per the NCRB report for 2024, apart from the increase in Pocso cases registered, the number of other crimes against children reported under IPC and BNS also rose from 2,046 cases in 2023 to 2,529 in 2024. The state recorded a total of 6,969 Pocso cases, involving 7,144 victims in 2024, compared to 4,581 cases involving 4,728 victims a year before.

Among the Pocso cases recorded, those related to penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault increased from 3,407 cases in 2023 to 5,320 cases in 2024. The number of cases registered related to sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault rose from 869 to 1,238, while cases of sexual harassment recorded increased from 291 to 368.

Tamil Nadu also recorded the highest charge-sheet rate in the country at 93.7, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 91.3. However, the police had a total of 16,328 crime against children cases under investigation in 2024, including 6,269 pending from previous years. Charge sheets were filed in 6,208 cases registered in 2024 and in 2,462 pending cases from previous years.

Meanwhile, the number of juveniles in conflict with law stood at 2,946 cases in 2024, marginally lower than 2,999 cases in 2023, but higher than the 2,607 cases recorded in 2022.