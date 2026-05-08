EPS says ‘good news’ ahead, MLAs made to sign 2 forms at Puducherry resort

CHENNAI: On yet another day of multiple developments in the AIADMK, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday addressed newly-elected MLAs at a private resort in Puducherry, where they have been staying since the previous night, and signalled that “good things” will follow in the coming days. Sources said the MLAs-elect signed two forms related to some “future developments”.

The hour-long meeting assumes significance amid reports that the AIADMK might stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu with outside support from its rival DMK. Palaniswami is learned to have given the legislators a pep talk before returning to Chennai. Though there was speculation that EPS would be elected as the legislature party leader, that did not take place.

Senior AIADMK leader CVe Shanmugam, who was at the heart of all developments so far along with SP Velumani, skipped the meeting and instead flew to New Delhi. Speaking to reporters there, he said he had travelled to the national capital to resign from the Rajya Sabha after being elected to the Assembly. AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy attended the meeting in Puducherry.