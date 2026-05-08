Former BU SC/ST liaison officer alleges penalisation, seeks explanation for removal in TN

TIRUCHY: A former Liaison Officer of the SC/ST Cell at Bharathidasan University has sought an explanation from the university administration after being removed from the post on Monday, alleging that the decision amounted to “penalisation” and adversely affected the functioning of the cell.
BU appointed M Govindaraju, Director of the Centre for Climate Change Research, as the new SC/ST Liaison Officer on May 4 after relieving K Suriyan, who also served as the Director of the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, following the Vice-Chancellor committee’s nod.
In a petition submitted to the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor committee on Thursday, Suriyan questioned the administration’s decision to replace him after serving in the additional charge role for two years from May 2024. He alleged that despite repeatedly raising issues concerning caste discrimination, representation and welfare measures for SC/ST stakeholders, the administration failed to extend institutional support to the cell.
Suriyan told the TNIE he was allowed to convene only one standing committee meeting between May 2024 and May 2026, though four meetings were mandated during the period under UGC regulations. He further alleged that several communications, recommendations and action reports submitted by the SC/ST Cell remained unaddressed by the administration.
He also claimed that requests seeking SC/ST representation in key university bodies, including committees and syndicate-related positions, were ignored. Suriyan said he had consistently raised concerns regarding PhD admissions, promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme, temporary non-teaching appointments and grievances related to caste-based discrimination involving faculty, staff and students. He alleged in the petition that genuine SC/ST officials were being sidelined despite merit and service record, while certain administrative irregularities flagged by him were not acted upon. Seeking clarification over his replacement, Suriyan urged the withdrawal of “vindictive” action.
Registrar (FAC) R Kalidasan told the change was an administrative decision approved by the V-C committee.