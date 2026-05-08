Former BU SC/ST liaison officer alleges penalisation, seeks explanation for removal in TN

TIRUCHY: A former Liaison Officer of the SC/ST Cell at Bharathidasan University has sought an explanation from the university administration after being removed from the post on Monday, alleging that the decision amounted to “penalisation” and adversely affected the functioning of the cell.

BU appointed M Govindaraju, Director of the Centre for Climate Change Research, as the new SC/ST Liaison Officer on May 4 after relieving K Suriyan, who also served as the Director of the Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, following the Vice-Chancellor committee’s nod.

In a petition submitted to the Registrar and Vice-Chancellor committee on Thursday, Suriyan questioned the administration’s decision to replace him after serving in the additional charge role for two years from May 2024. He alleged that despite repeatedly raising issues concerning caste discrimination, representation and welfare measures for SC/ST stakeholders, the administration failed to extend institutional support to the cell.