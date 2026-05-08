History-sheeter arrested after ‘shootout’ in TN's Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Police fired at a history sheeter and apprehended him after an alleged shootout at Sonaganvilai near Tiruchendur on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, D Maria Antony Agnel (36) of Mini Sagayapuram, has 30 criminal cases such as murder, attempt-to-murder and theft against him in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Pudukottai districts. A special team headed by sub inspector Raja Prabhu on Thursday traced him to a hideout at Kaniyalarpudur hamlet based on a tip-off.

When police surrounded Antony and ordered him to surrender, he allegedly threatened Prabhu with a country gun and knife, opened fire at the officer and tried to flee.

Prabhu, who sustained a bullet injury, “opened fire in self-defence”. Antony was injured in the stomach and was arrested.

He and Prabhu were rushed to Thoothukudi medical college hospital. Superintendent of Police C Madhan visited Prabhu and Antony at the hospital.

Talking to reporters, Madhan said the accused was evading arrest for more than a year. The SP appreciated Prabhu and the special team for capturing the accused.

It may be noted that Antony is involved in two gruesome murder cases -- one in Thoothukudi north police limit and other in Tiruchendur police limit.