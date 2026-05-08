Joy sweeps Vijay’s ancestral village in Madurai as TVK prepares to form government

MADURAI: A wave of joy swept through Muthupettai, a quiet village in Ramanathapuram district, even as TVK prepared itself to form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Amid celebrations across the state, happiness in this small village was especially heartfelt since relatives of the actor and proud residents of Vijay’s ancestral village said Muthupettai will now find a special place in history of the state.

A distant relative of the actor-turned-politician, P Gladwin, who runs a construction company in the district, expressed joy over the TVK performing exceedingly well. “We are extremely thrilled that Vijay now stands ready to be sworn in Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Recalling the connectivity of the actor’s family with the village, Gladwin said Vijay’s grandfather S Senathipathi Pillai, worked as station master in Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district. He later worked in various parts of the district, including Chatrakudi in the early 1940s, before settling down in Muthupettai.

Senathipathi’s father and grandfather were involved in betel leaf farming and trading in the village and surroundings localities.

Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekaran studied till Class 10 in a school in Kamankottai, before moving to Chennai to make a mark in films.