Madras HC calls for financial profiling of narcotics offenders

MADURAI: Expressing concern over the lack of financial investigation into narcotic cases in Tamil Nadu and insufficient manpower in specialised agencies like NIB-CID, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a series of directions to the state government and the Director General of Police to ensure financial profiling of persons accused in narcotic cases for probing proceeds of crime and forfeiture of illegally acquired properties of the offenders.

Further observing that more than 50% of NDPS cases reported in Tamil Nadu are arising out of three districts- Madurai, Theni, and Dindigul, Justice B Pugalendhi also suggested the formation of a structured coordination mechanism and database with the help of the respective village administrative officers to monitor the movements of accused hailing from these three districts.

The judge also recommended several other measures, such as increasing the manpower of NIB-CID, creating cyber cells within the agency, designing a dedicated dashboard for the agency by the State Crime Records Bureau, permitting the agency to use TN Special Battalion Force for periodical frisking operations in buses and other vehicles to prevent smuggling from neighbouring states, and improving coordination between local police and NIB-CID, among others.