Madras HC orders reconstruction of demolished house, upholds woman’s right to shelter and dignity

MADURAI: Observing that courts not only adjudicate disputes but also restore balance when power eclipses justice, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently upheld the right to shelter and dignity of a woman whose house was illegally demolished by private individuals over encroachment charges in Usilampatti, Madurai.

Justice L Victoria Gowri ordered the above individuals to construct a hollow block house (measuring not less than 100 sq ft) with tin roof and cement floor for the woman in the same spot within three days, and pay her a compensation of Rs 50,000 towards the mental agony undergone by her.

Justice Gowri also directed the police to complete investigation in a complaint lodged by the woman over the issue within a month and report to the court on June 2.

Justice Gowri passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the woman seeking proper inquiry into her representation dated April 9. The judge noted that the woman was eking out a living as an agricultural labourer and lived alone in the aforementioned house.

The owner of her neighbouring land accused her of encroaching upon his property and obtained an order from the high court seeking police protection to survey the property.

However, on the day of survey, the owner and his men demolished her house by misusing the court order, while police remained a silent spectator, the judge said, adding that inaction of the department is not a mere lapse but a failure of its constitutional duty.

When contacted, the petitioner’s counsel told the TNIE that the court’s direction on constructing house for the petitioner was complied with by the individuals.