No truth in rumours of mass resignation by TVK MLAs, say party leaders

CHENNIAI: Amid speculation that TVK’s 107 MLAs would resign en masse if the AIADMK and DMK combine to stake claim to form the government, TVK functionaries told TNIE that no such decision has been discussed within the party.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior TVK leader said the party is currently exploring possibilities of staking claim to form the government.

"We are only exploring two things for now. We have sought the support of the VCK, CPI and CPM, whose combined seat strength of six will be enough for us to reach the majority mark of 118. In parallel, we are exploring legal possibilities to approach the court to direct the Governor to allow swearing in and prove the majority on the floor of the Assembly," the senior leader said.

Dismissing speculation over mass resignations, the leader said, "It is baseless. When people have given the mandate, why should we resign from 108 seats and contest again in the same constituencies."

With TVK having 107 MLAs on its own, Congress has extended support with its five MLAs, taking the total to 112. The Left parties and VCK, whose support TVK has sought, are holding a high level meeting and are expected to take a call after its conclusion.