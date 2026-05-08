Tamil Nadu chief secretary, DGP meet Governor amid uncertainty over government formation by TVK

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu chief secretary M Sai Kumar and DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore called on Governor Rajendra Arlekarat the Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

Though Raj Bhavan described the meeting as routine in the absence of an elected government, sources said the governor enquired about the law and order situation in the state and other developments in the last few days.

The convoy security provided to TVK president C Joseph Vijay after his party won 108 seats in the elections and the elaborate bundobust at his Panaiyur residence were withdrawn on Wednesday night.

Sources said these issues were discussed during this meeting. Also, the grand arrangements made for the swearing-in ceremony at the Nehru Indoor Stadium were called off on Wednesday night since the governor did not invite Vijay to form the government.

Sources said the arrangements for the swearing-in were made without informing the governor, who was not happy about it.