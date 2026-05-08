TN Class 12 pass percentage rises marginally to 95.20%; centums crash

CHENNAI: As is the trend, the Class 12 examination results released on Friday showed a marginal increase in Tamil Nadu’s pass percentage compared to last year, with 95.20% of students clearing the examinations. However, the number of centums recorded this year has crashed across all major subjects by more than 40%.

Last year, the state recorded a pass percentage of 95.03%; this year’s was 0.17% higher. Of the 7.91 lakh students who wrote the examination, 7.53 lakh cleared it. Girls continued to outperform boys with a pass percentage of 97% against 93.19% for the boys.

Government schools improved their overall pass percentage from 91.94% to 92.16%, while that of aided schools rose from 95.71% to 96.14%. The number of government schools securing 100% results also increased from 436 to 489. Erode emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 98.87%, replacing Ariyalur from last year.

According to the school education department, the total number of students securing centums in at least one subject plummeted from 26,887 in 2025 to 16,024 in 2026, a fall of 10,863. Among government school students, the number fell from 2,853 to 1,695 centums. The decline was visible across almost every major subject.

Computer Science, which traditionally records the highest number of centums, saw the biggest fall. While 9,536 students secured full marks in the subject in 2025, the number dropped to 6,945 this year.

The decline was proportionately steeper in Chemistry, with centums falling from 3,181 to just 632. Mathematics centums dropped from 3,022 to 732, while Physics saw a fall from 1,125 to 105. Commerce centums reduced from 1,624 to 683.