TN Class 12 pass percentage rises marginally to 95.20%; girls outperform boys again

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 95.20% in the Class 12 board examination results announced on Friday, marking a marginal increase of 0.17 percentage points from last year.

Out of the 7,91,654 students who appeared for the examinations, 7,53,694 cleared them. A total of 7,874 students were absent.

Girls continued to outperform boys, registering a pass percentage of 97%, compared to 93.19% among boys, a difference of 3.81 percentage points. Among differently abled students, the pass percentage stood at 76.92%, while private candidates recorded 24.18%.

Erode registered the highest pass percentage in the state at 98.87% followed by Sivagangai (98.05%) and Kanniyakumari (97.63%).

In 2025, the overall pass percentage was 95.03%, with 7,53,142 students passing out of 7,92,494 who appeared for the examinations. Girls had recorded a pass percentage of 96.70%, while boys secured 93.16%, a gap of 3.54 percentage points.

Among school categories, government schools recorded the lowest pass percentage at 92.16%, followed by government-aided schools at 96.14% and private schools at 98.72%.

Among school types, girls’ schools recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.08%, followed by co-educational schools at 95.3%. Boys’ schools recorded 90.49%.

Stream-wise, science students recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.9%, followed by commerce at 92.67%, vocational courses at 85.97%, and arts at 85.19%.

A total of 16,024 centums were scored in the examinations, while 1,695 students secured centum in at least one subject.

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 1 to 26.