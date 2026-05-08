TN forest department to collect Rs 30 extra to enter Old Courtallam Falls, residents oppose it

TENKASI: The district forest division has announced that tourists visiting Old Courtallam Falls will soon have to pay an entry fee of Rs 20 and an additional Rs 10 for transport in eco-friendly vehicles operated by the forest department from the entrance to the falls.
Lakhs of tourists visit Old Courtallam Falls every year during the tourist season, which usually lasts four to six months, depending on rainfall during the southwest and northeast monsoons.
With the revised system, a tourist arriving by car will have to pay a total of Rs 75 to access the falls. Of this, Rs 45 will be collected as a vehicle fee by the Ayiraperi village panchayat, while the remaining Rs 30 will go to the forest department.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, District Forest Officer R Rajmohan said an Eco Tourism Committee named ‘Vannapoorani’ had been formed to regulate tourism activities at Old Courtallam Falls in accordance with a Madras High Court order and the Tamil Nadu Eco Tourism Policy.
“Use of soap, shampoo, detergent, and all types of plastic items is banned at the falls. Committee members will inspect tourists for these items at the entrance. Feeding monkeys is strictly prohibited, and legal action will be taken against violators. Private vehicles will not be allowed inside the eco-tourism area, and roadside parking is also banned,” he said.
“Tourists will be allowed between 7 am and 5 pm. Entry will be restricted during animal movement or flooding in the falls. Committee members have the authority to implement the regulations, which will be monitored through CCTV surveillance,” he added.
According to the DFO, the initiative is aimed at protecting the forest ecosystem and wildlife while also generating employment opportunities for residents.
However, the move has drawn criticism from local activists and traders. K Raviarunan condemned the decision and warned of protests if the entry fee proposal was not withdrawn.
Old Courtallam Falls came under the control of the forest department after a boy was washed away during floods two years ago. Since then, the department has faced opposition from locals and traders over various restrictions imposed in the area.
Unlike Old Courtallam Falls, the other major tourist spots — Courtallam Main Falls and Five Falls — are managed by the district administration, which does not levy any entry fee on visitors.
Speaking to TNIE, Rajmohan defended the proposal, saying the collected fee would be utilised for maintenance activities and benefit villagers who would be employed under the eco-tourism committee.
“The guidelines for Tiger Reserves and Wildlife Sanctuaries permit collection of fees up to Rs 30. Residents will be employed as sweepers, ticket issuers, plastic waste collectors, and check-post staff, while only a guard and a watcher will represent the forest department. At present, autorickshaw drivers are accused of charging tourists up to Rs 250 from the entrance to the falls. We will charge only Rs 10 per adult,” he said.