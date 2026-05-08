TN tops India in road accidents again, records over 20,000 deaths in 2024

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has cemented its position as the road accident capital of India, recording the highest number of traffic accidents in the country for 2024, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. The state reported 69,828 traffic accident cases, a marginal increase from the 69,491 cases registered in 2023 (the highest in the country at that time).

These accidents resulted in 20,390 fatalities, giving Tamil Nadu a grim 10.2% share of the national traffic death toll. Over 71,868 people were injured in these accidents. Road accidents specifically accounted for 67,526 cases and 17,994 deaths within the state. (The figure was 67,213 cases for 2023 – again the highest in the country).

The report, released on Wednesday, identifies overspeeding as the state’s primary executioner, claiming 13,765 lives, the highest figure for this cause in India. Physical fatigue, or drowsy driving, was responsible for 204 accidents, resulting in 94 deaths and 250 injuries.

Infrastructure analysis highlights significant danger on highways.

Tamil Nadu reported the maximum number of accidents on state highways (21,688 cases), resulting in 6,099 deaths, the highest in the country for this road classification. On national highways, the state was second only to Uttar Pradesh, recording 6,359 deaths.