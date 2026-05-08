TVK set to get its first TNSTC union in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Following the TVK’s victory in the Assembly election, bus crew who support TVK are set to form a union in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (STUs), to safeguard their rights and address long-pending issues.

According to sources from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), some bus crew members who support TVK were happy about the party winning more seats, and also celebrated in front of TNSTC branch offices and distributed sweets to the public.

Some bus crew members at TNSTC and SETC are taking steps to form a TVK union under the STU, similar to those affiliated with DMK and AIADMK, which wield significant power during their respective regimes.

Ahead of this, bus crew approached TVK party functionaries and requested the formation of the union. The functionaries have since taken steps to establish it.

The union is expected to launch soon. A driver from TNSTC Mettupalayam branch, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that some drivers, who are members of Vijay’s fans clubs, are already in the DMK and AIADMK unions with TNSTC.