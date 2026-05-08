Two-day wet spell causes inundation in parts of TN's Madurai; Sellur worst affected

MADURAI: Incessant rainfall over Wednesday and Thursday led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Madurai city, including Sellur, Pandi Bazaar, and even the premises of the Avaniyapuram corporation office, even as the showers brought much-needed relief from the summer heat.
According to district administration data, rain gauge stations installed at 22 locations across the district recorded a total rainfall of 525.1 mm on Thursday, with an average of 23.87 mm. Areas including Tallakulam and Madurai North within city limits, along with Vadipatti, Sholavandhan, Usilampatti, Andipatti and Mettupatti, received more than 35 mm of rainfall.
On Wednesday, the district recorded a total rainfall of 323.8 mm, with an average of 14.7 mm. Madurai North, Sathiyar Dam and Sholavandhan were among the regions that received over 35 mm rainfall.
However, the continuous rainfall over the two days caused water stagnation in several low-lying areas, including Pandi Bazaar, the stretch in front of the Madurai Railway Junction, Periyar Bus Stand and Palanganatham.
Sellur emerged as one of the worst-affected localities, with rainwater entering several houses and damaging household belongings. Residents blamed the ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) works along the Panthalkudi canal for worsening the flooding situation.
The project, being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore, involves constructing cement walls on both sides of the canal. Locals alleged that inadequate openings in the structure had obstructed the free flow of rainwater into the canal.
Corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan said waterlogging at the Palanganatham subway was cleared on Thursday morning.
“Rainwater channels at Pandi Bazaar that drain water into the Vaigai river have also been completed. In areas that are usually prone to inundation, motors have been deployed to pump out stagnant water wherever natural drainage facilities are unavailable,” she said.
Responding to the allegations raised by residents, a PWD official denied that the canal works were responsible for the flooding. The official said the department had already desilted the Sellur Kanmoi at a cost of Rs 10 crore and established adequate rainwater channels capable of handling up to 800 cubic feet of water.
Meanwhile, a disaster management official said there had been no major damage due to the rains, except for one partially damaged house within Usilampatti city limits.