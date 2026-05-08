Two-day wet spell causes inundation in parts of TN's Madurai; Sellur worst affected

MADURAI: Incessant rainfall over Wednesday and Thursday led to severe waterlogging in several parts of Madurai city, including Sellur, Pandi Bazaar, and even the premises of the Avaniyapuram corporation office, even as the showers brought much-needed relief from the summer heat.

According to district administration data, rain gauge stations installed at 22 locations across the district recorded a total rainfall of 525.1 mm on Thursday, with an average of 23.87 mm. Areas including Tallakulam and Madurai North within city limits, along with Vadipatti, Sholavandhan, Usilampatti, Andipatti and Mettupatti, received more than 35 mm of rainfall.

On Wednesday, the district recorded a total rainfall of 323.8 mm, with an average of 14.7 mm. Madurai North, Sathiyar Dam and Sholavandhan were among the regions that received over 35 mm rainfall.

However, the continuous rainfall over the two days caused water stagnation in several low-lying areas, including Pandi Bazaar, the stretch in front of the Madurai Railway Junction, Periyar Bus Stand and Palanganatham.

Sellur emerged as one of the worst-affected localities, with rainwater entering several houses and damaging household belongings. Residents blamed the ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) works along the Panthalkudi canal for worsening the flooding situation.