Two months after alleged custodial death, Aakash’s family yet to receive body

MADURAI: Two months after the death of Scheduled Caste youth R Aakash (26), who allegedly succumbed to injuries he had sustained during alleged police custodial torture, the protest taken up by his family members in Manamadurai demanding the arrest of police personnel responsible for the incident entered its 61st day on Thursday.

The family members, unwavering in their demands, are yet to receive the body of the youth, even after two months since the incident occurred on March 8.

The body of Aakash, a resident of Krishnarajapuram Colony in Manamadurai in Sivaganga, is still being preserved at the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital. Sources said the youth died while receiving treatment for his right leg, allegedly broken by police personnel on March 6, during an investigation into the former’s involvement in a case.

After his death, Aakash’s father, Rajeshkannan, claimed that his son had told him about the alleged police brutality. The autopsy report of the youth mentioned 29 injuries, most of which were abrasions, except for the bone fracture.