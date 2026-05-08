Vijay set to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 9

Vijay on Friday met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Guindy amid growing indications that the Governor may invite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

The development came after the Left parties extended support to TVK, helping the party move closer to the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly. According to senior Marxist leader K Balakrishnan, apart from the two Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League have also submitted letters of support to the Governor.

Vijay was likely to be invited by Governor Arlekar to form the government and said the TVK chief is expected to take oath as Chief Minister on Saturday morning.

Sources said Vijay, who had already staked claim to form the government, held a brief meeting with the Governor. Soon after his visit to the Raj Bhavan office in Guindy, TVK cadres and supporters celebrated across several parts of the state.

TVK had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly election held on April 23 by winning 108 seats, falling 10 short of a simple majority. The party subsequently sought support from CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, all allies of the DMK alliance, each of which holds two seats in the Assembly.

While CPI and CPI(M) formally announced unconditional support to TVK, VCK is expected to make its stand official on Saturday. Vijay later visited the offices of both Left parties and thanked their leaders for backing his bid to form the government.

Despite extending support to TVK, Left leaders clarified that their political alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would continue.

CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said the people had delivered a democratic mandate and that the party had respected that verdict by supporting TVK.

CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam said the Left parties would continue to stand with DMK on issues concerning state rights and federal principles.

Meanwhile, IUML welcomed outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin urging the Governor to facilitate government formation in line with constitutional norms. IUML leader K M Kader Mohideen said the party’s two MLAs would support initiatives taken by the Governor to ensure the formation of a new government.

The Indian National Congress has also extended support to Vijay through its five MLAs.

With the backing of supporting parties, TVK’s effective strength is estimated at 116. Vijay, however, will have to resign from one of the two Assembly constituencies he won — Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East — as per Election Commission rules.'

(With inputs from PTI)