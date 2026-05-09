66-year-old Chennai woman found dead, son critical; police suspect suicide pact amid financial distress

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old woman was found dead and her son battling for life in their house in Thalambur near Chennai on Thursday. The police are suspecting a suicide pact as the man has been suffering from severe financial distress.

The deceased was identified as Vijaya, a resident of Greenwood City in Thalambur. Her son Raghuvaran, who works in the Nemmeli desalination plant project, is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

Police said Raghuvaran had been living with his mother following marital disputes and divorce proceedings pending before a court in Madurai district. Investigators said he allegedly invested a substantial portion of his income in online trading and has been suffering from heavy financial loss. Police suspect the losses, coupled with personal issues, could led to his decision to end life.

Raghuvaran, on Thursday morning, allegedly contacted his elder brother Raghavan, who lives in Tiruchy, prompting the family to rush to the house in Thalambur. Raghavan, along with his friends, broke open the house door around 6 pm, only to find Vijaya dead and Raghuvaran unconscious.

He was initially taken to a private hospital in Perumbakkam before being shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for advanced treatment. The Thalambur police recovered Vijaya’s body and sent it to the Chromepet GH for postmortem.

Police said they are examining Raghuvaran’s phone to ascertain whether he had incurred losses through online trading or had fallen victim to any online frauds.

(Assistance for those in distress: Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at 044-24640050)