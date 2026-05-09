Chennai youth dies after allegedly injecting narcotic tablet solution into bloodstream

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man from Kodungaiyur died allegedly after injecting a solution he prepared by mixing narcotic tablets and water into his bloodstream on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Kirubakaran of Muthamil Nagar in Kodungaiyur, employed at a private firm in Parry’s Corner.

The police said Kirubakaran was addicted to narcotic substances and stopped going to work over the past five months. On Thursday, while alone at home, he allegedly collapsed suddenly.

His wife, with the help of neighbours, rushed him to Stanley Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, the Kodungaiyur police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During a search at his residence, the police allegedly seized syringes and narcotic tablets.

Investigators suspect that Kirubakaran dissolved narcotic tablets in water and injected the mixture into his body.

Police said his health had deteriorated over the past few months due to substance abuse. Further investigation is on.