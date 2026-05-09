Couple, son among four held in Chennai for selling counterfeit cell phones

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a couple and their son, were arrested for allegedly cheating people by selling counterfeit mobile phones under the guise of branded ones. The suspects have been identified as Balu (49), his wife Pramila Bhai (42), their son Pravin (18) and their relative Dhanraj (27), all natives of Maharashtra.

Police said the arrests followed a complaint by Sathyaraj (31), a resident of Poonamallee.

According to the police, the suspects approached Sathyaraj while he was resting inside his car in Anna Nagar on May 4 and claimed they urgently needed money for medical expenses and to pay house rent.

They offered to sell him what they claimed was a newly purchased mobile phone. Falling in the trap, Sathyaraj paid Rs 12,000 for the phone. However, he later found the device was counterfeit and lodged a complaint with the Anna Nagar crime wing police.

Based on the complaint, the four were arrested on May 7. They seized 26 counterfeit mobile phones, 27 chargers and Rs 9,000 in cash from them.

The investigators said the gang procured counterfeit mobile phones from Mumbai and sold them in Chennai by posing as a family in distress and passing off the devices as genuine branded products. All the suspects were remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.