DMK members attack Congress workers at protest site in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: Tension prevailed in Mayiladuthurai on Friday after Congress cadre were allegedly attacked by a group of DMK members following a protest held near Kittappa Angadi condemning Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting TVK leader Vijay to form government.

Police said an hour after the demonstration ended, a group of around six DMK youth wing functionaries and party cadre arrived at the spot and allegedly attacked Congress workers who were still near the protest venue.

Congress functionary P Rajan (50) fell down in the attack and sustained injuries. Tension gripped the area when DMK cadre allegedly removed Congress flags from the protest venue, flung them to the road, stamped on them and raised slogans against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rajan later filed a police complaint against K Marudhu (39), DMK district youth wing organiser, and others for assaulting and intimidating Congress workers. Police registered a case for assault, intimidation and causing public disturbance.