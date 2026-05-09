Former TN school education minister Anbil Mahesh urges new govt to reject PM SHRI scheme

TIRUCHY: Former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday said the new state government should not accept the PM SHRI scheme under any circumstances, alleging that the union government was exerting pressure on states to implement it.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy, the DMK leader said, “No matter how much pressure or threats come from the union government, whichever party forms the next government in TN, it should not accept the PM SHRI scheme.”

He asserted that TN’s existing two-language policy was sufficient and said the people of the state would stand united in support of it. Reiterating the DMK’s opposition to the centrally sponsored scheme, he said protecting Tamil Nadu’s language policy was in the larger interest of the state.

On Class 12 results, the former minister expressed happiness over the slight increase in the overall pass percentage compared to last year. He congratulated students and teachers for their efforts and noted that Tiruchy secured fifth place in the state in overall pass percentage and third place among government schools.

He also advised students who did not clear the examinations not to lose hope and instead prepare confidently for the supplementary examinations.