'Gain the confidence of smaller allies before meeting Governor': DMK to TVK

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Saturday said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) should try to shore up the numbers before meeting the Governor.

His comments comes amid ongoing political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following the fractured verdict in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Elangovan said, "He (TVK chief Vijay) should first try with other political parties and then approach the Governor. If AMMK MLAs are not supporting TVK, then why should he give a letter of support? Let us see what happens when the police investigate the complaint."

Further, DMK MP and senior advocate P Wilson said Tamil Nadu had not seen such "horse trading" attempts in many years, adding that this was happening even before the new government had taken charge.

In a post on X, Wilson wrote, "I now understand what they meant when they said they are bringing "change" to TN politics - Tamil Nadu hasn't seen horse trading attempts like this in many years! All this even before taking charge!"

This comes after TVK rejected AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran's claims over the party's MLA-elect Kamaraj's letter extending support to Vijay for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar in a bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK.

However, TVK refuted the "forged letter" claim and shared a video, saying that AMMK leader Kamaraj had backed the party to form a government.

TVK further accused Dhinakaran of spreading misinformation while concealing facts related to the matter.