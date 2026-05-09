Highways in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy deadlier than Chennai: NCRB data

COIMBATORE: Although Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy recorded fewer road accidents than Chennai in 2024, highways in these three districts remain far more dangerous, according to the National Crime Records Bureau's 'Crime in India 2024' report released on Wednesday.

The NCRB data shows that while the overall accident count in the three second-tier cities was lower than Chennai's, a stretch-wise comparison of national and state highways tells a different story. NH and SH stretches in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchy reported significantly more accidents than those in Chennai.

Chennai reported 3,762 road accidents in 2024, up marginally from 3,653 in 2023. Coimbatore also saw a slight increase, from 1,161 accidents in 2023 to 1,176 in 2024.

Madurai and Tiruchy, however, showed a decline — Madurai recorded 768 accidents in 2023, which dropped to 645 in 2024. Tiruchy dropped from 645 in 2023 to 563 in 2024.

Across Tamil Nadu, 67,526 road accidents were reported in 2024. A total of 18,449 people were killed and 71,493 were injured.

In 2024, Chennai reported 3,762 accidents with 542 deaths and 3,970 injuries. Coimbatore recorded 1,176 accidents, 296 deaths and 1,052 injuries. Madurai had 645 accidents with 228 deaths and 468 injuries, while Tiruchy reported 563 accidents with 164 deaths and 636 injuries.