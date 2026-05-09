MA Baby questions Governor’s decision to bypass TVK in government formation

MADURAI: CPI (M) general secretary MA Baby on Saturday slammed Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for failing to invite Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay to form the government

Addressing reporters in Madurai, Baby said TVK had emerged as the single largest party, even though it fell short of the numbers required to secure a majority and form the government on its own. He argued that constitutional convention required the Governor to first invite the leader of the single largest party to stake claim.

Drawing a parallel with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Baby noted that Vajpayee had earlier been invited to form the Union government after emerging as the leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha, despite lacking a majority at the time.

“TVK secured the mandate in its favour. Though the party was short of the required majority, the Governor should have invited Vijay to be sworn in and prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly,” he said.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that the Governor’s refusal went against democratic norms and Supreme Court principles governing government formation in a hung Assembly. He further warned that bypassing the single largest party could encourage political instability and horse-trading.

Baby also dismissed speculation about a possible post-poll understanding between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).