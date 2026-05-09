Offshore vessel gets stuck in legality over unpaid dues off Kamarajar Port

CHENNAI: The multi-purpose offshore vessel Adsun Genesis, berthed at Kamarajar Port, has become embroiled in an admiralty court dispute over unpaid dues, underscoring the financial stress confronting parts of India’s offshore shipping industry.

The port officials on Friday confirmed that the Indian-flagged vessel had received an admiralty court order linked to a payment dispute involving a bunker supplier, while dismissing reports that the crew had abandoned the ship.

“Yes, one offshore vessel at berth has received an admiralty court order in connection with a payment dispute. No crew has abandoned the vessel,” a port official said, declining to elaborate.

The vessel, stationed at the Ennore port complex on the outskirts of Chennai, had drawn attention amid speculation in maritime circles over operational and financial distress aboard.

The latest dispute adds to the vessel’s legal troubles. Adsun Genesis had earlier figured in admiralty proceedings before the Bombay High Court in 2020 when Mumbai-based Bhambhani Shipping Limited initiated an action in rem - a legal proceeding brought against the vessel itself rather than against its owner - seeking the ship’s arrest over alleged non-payment of dues.

In a separate case, the Madras High Court ordered the arrest of the vessel on December 3, 2025, following a petition related to maritime claims. The ship was subsequently released on December 5 by Justice P Dhanabal after legal formalities were completed.

Admiralty actions are commonly initiated by creditors seeking recovery of unpaid maritime claims, including bunker fuel bills, charter hire payments, crew wages and port charges. Courts can order the detention or arrest of vessels until disputes are resolved or adequate financial security is furnished.